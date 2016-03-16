Interactive 4K Editing Project Offered by 'Framelines'

LEWIS CENTER, OHIO—Practice makes perfect, and the Ohio regional PBS television series recently announced an offer to let more people practice their editing skills. “Framelines,” a half-hour magazine show that focuses on filmmakers and the filmmaking process, is offering a free, interactive 4K editing project, with downloadable content available through the show’s site, Vimeo and YouTube.

The content available for the editing project is a of a horror scene shot by Greg Sabo on Sony cameras. Users can download the script and individual segments.

Framelines reports that a number of educational institutions are using the project for media classes.

To download the content, click here.