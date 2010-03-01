In-Stat sees strong, growing demand for over-the-top video among consumers

More than one-third of households across North America with broadband connections say they are extremely or very interested in watching over-the-top video on their home TVs, according to findings by market research firm In-Stat.

Fully 37 percent of households expressed that interest level, spurred on by streamed or downloadable TV and movie content from companies such as Amazon, Hulu, Netflix and Apple.

By 2013, In-Stat forecasts that about 40 percent of all digital TVs shipped will be Web-enabled. “Across all categories, there will be over one-half-billion Web-enabled CE devices in operation worldwide by 2013,” said In-Stat analyst Norm Bogen. “Shipments of such Web-enabled devices will see a compound annual grow rate of nearly 64 percent between 2008 and 2013.”

According to a recent In-Stat report, “Global Web-Enabled Consumer Electronics Devices Set to Explode,” there were five broadband households worldwide for every Web-enabled CE device in 2009; by 2013, the ratio will be 2:1.