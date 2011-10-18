Indian News Channel Installs AP’s ENPS



News Express, India’s premier HD news channel, is now using the Associated Press’s ENPS news production system. The first implementation took place at the organization’s headquarters in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and is the initial deployment in a planned network of installations across India.



The Noida facility was also set up to provide a training site for News Express journalists, allowing them to become familiar with ENPS operation and to receive hands-on experience in modern news production techniques.



Mukesh Kumar, who heads up the News Express operation, observed that the new news production system brought several advantages with it.



“We are particularly impressed by ENPS’s ease of use, stability and the seamless integration it provides with third-party systems,” said Kumar. “The regular upgrades to ENPS will help to keep us up to date with the latest technology and trends in delivering news.”



This latest ENPS technology supports social media integration and interfaces with other New Express equipment and systems, including Quantel gear, Omnibus automation, and VizRT graphics.



