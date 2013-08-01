Incentive auction progress report slated for next FCC open meeting

The FCC is scheduled to receive an update Aug. 9 on the status of the broadcast incentive auction at its monthly open meeting.

The incentive auction is the process being employed to clear some of the spectrum currently used by television broadcasters for use by the wireless industry for the delivery of wireless broadband Internet service. The auction is scheduled to occur next year.

Other items on the agenda for the meeting include:

A review of the licensing and operating rules for satellite services. The commission will consider a Report and Order streamlining its rules with the aim of encouraging the satellite industry to invest in and deploy new satellite services.

Revision of rules regarding operations in the 57GHz-to-64GHz band. The Report and Order to be considered relates to technical requirements that apply to unlicensed services in the band.

Reforming the rates for inmate calling services.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. EDT at FCC headquarters in Washington, D.C