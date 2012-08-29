Inc. magazine recognizes iStreamPlanet

Thanks to significant year-over-year growth, iStreamPlanet, a leading provider of live and on-demand streaming video solutions, has been listed on the "2012 Inc. 5000," Inc. magazine's prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing, privately held companies. The company was also ranked among the top 50 media companies on the list.

iStreamPlanet counts among its customers some of the world's leading sports, entertainment, and technology brands, including NBC, Turner Broadcasting, the United States Olympic Committee, AT&T and Microsoft. In the decade since its inception, iStreamPlanet has become the managed-broadcast provider behind the biggest live and on-demand events, including the Vancouver 2010 Olympics, Wimbledon, the U.S. Open, the French Open, Tour de France, Sunday Night Football, TNT Overtime, PGA, NASCAR, and UFC on Xbox.