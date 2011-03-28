I-MOVIX introduces ultra-slow-motion technology to China

The SprintCam Vvs HD, the ultra-slow-motion system from I-MOVIX, is being adopted for mainstream broadcasting in China after a successful debut with the national network CCTV for covering the Beijing Tennis Open Championships.

I-MOVIX offers a range of solutions for ultra-slow-motion broadcasting with frame rates in excess of 1000fps, allowing camera operators and producers to create new views of the action. New features include a dual output allowing a camera operator to shoot and record at the same time, segmented memory, ramping of speed within a replay, dual output of live action and replay sequences and integration of both live and replay view on the viewfinder. Operational enhancements include compatibility with EVS server ultra-motion mode, digital lens interface for better iris and lens switch control, improved replay controls, support for synchronization of two cameras in 3-D ultra-slow-motion capture and a new joystick-equipped control panel.