Imagine Dragons Use Telestream Wirecast for Live Streaming

NEVADA CITY, CALIF. – Grammy Award-winning band Imagine Dragons is giving fans an inside look at their life of the road by using Telestream’s Wirecast for live streaming to their personal Twitch Channel. The band streams interviews, impromptu live performances and even their ‘League of Legends’ matches.

Imagine Dragons

Wirecast is an all-in-one streaming production software that allows users to stream to popular streaming video platforms and CDNs like Ustream, Twitch, YouTube, Azure, and Akamai. The band can connect their cameras, microphones and other products are able to connect with Wirecast to stream directly to Twitch.

Imagine Dragons is currently on the road for their Smoke + Mirrors tour. Fans can watch their live streams here.

Telestream is a provider of live and on-demand digital video tools and is located in Nevada City, Calif.