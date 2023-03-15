Imagine Communications To Feature Infrastructure, Playout, Ad Tech At NAB Show

DENVER—Imagine Communications will feature its latest technology with a focus on engaging with customers to explore solutions and strategies at the 2023 NAB Show, April 15-19, in Las Vegas.

“As the industry faces an uncertain economy coupled with multiple, simultaneous technology transitions, there has never been a better time to partner with Imagine,” says Steve Reynolds, president of Imagine Communications. “Our products and services enable customers to achieve their current business goals — whether they need to cut costs or increase revenue — and move from where they are today into a future that leverages existing investment rather than starting over in order to change and thrive.”

Demonstrations will include:

Infrastructure: The company will conduct hands-on demonstrations of its Selenio Network Processor (SNP), including the HDR-capable SNP production multiviewer. The latest SNP release features JPEG XS support, enabling high-quality, low-latency connectivity for remote production workflows and ground-to-cloud links.

Playout: Imagine will demo its Imagine Aviator, a cloud-native platform enabling media companies to plan, make and monetize premium-quality, ad-supported linear and connected TV content from a single, unified solution. The company also will announce orchestration and automation of hybrid on-prem/cloud playout installations and a migration path for Versio and Nexio playout users considering hybrid solutions.

Ad Tech: The company will demo GamePlan, its dynamic ad placement engine and yield optimizer for linear TV and its SureFire video ad server.

See Imagine Communications in 2023 NAB Show booths W2775, W2051L AWS and the AWS booth W1701.