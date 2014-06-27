Imagine Communications Routes Australia’s ABC

SYDNEY—Imagine Communications announced that it has won a major contract to replace all video routers in the television service of the Australian Broadcast Corp. The national broadcaster will replace existing routers with a flexible, scalable, HD-capable infrastructure centered on Platinum large-scale routers, which feature fiber input switching, audio management and integrated multiviewers. The contract also includes hundreds of Magellan control panels.



The Imagine Communications Platinum routing platform has mixed-format video and audio routing, multiplexing and demultiplexing, multiviewers and advanced I/O support. Platinum IP3, the latest Platinum router, brings a path to an IP-enabled future.



Delivering multiformat signal routing up to 576x1024 in a single, 28 RU frame, Platinum IP3 can scale to matrices beyond 2Kx2K in multiframe configurations without disruption to on-air operations. Platinum IP3’s integrated architecture and redundant crosspoints protect audio, video and multiviewer signals.



