Imagine Communications Announces next: Dense Multiscreen Transcoding

ORLANDO, FLA. – Imagine Communications has introduced the “next: Dense Multiscreen Transcoding” platform, which supports up to 1,280 HD multiscreen profiles (or 2,560 SD multiscreen profiles) in a single 4 RU system. The platform features integrated 100 percent system redundancy and consumes less than 2 watts per HD profile. It is also available in a 2U server or 10U blade system.



Key features include low power consumption, unlimited A/V streams per ABR group; full redundancy; and multiple output options, including 1080p60 for video and multiple audio formats.