Images of Before and After the Tsunami in Japan


NORTHERN JAPAN: A series of Google Earth images starkly illustrate the destruction left in Northern Japan following last week’s tsunami. Entire villages appear scoured from the landscape. WYFF-TV, the Hearst-owned NBC affiliate in Greenville, S.C., has a series of interactive images showing the same areas before and after the tsunami. See the station’s “Japan Earthquake” page.