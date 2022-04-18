Ikegami to Focus on HFR, IP and UHD HDR at 2022 NAB Show

MAHWAH, N.J.—Ikegami has announced that it will debut several new solutions at 2022 NAB Show as well as technological advances in the areas of Ultra High Definition High Dynamic Range (UHD HDR), High Frame Rate (HFR), and Internet Protocol (IP).

New cameras on display at Ikegami’s Booth C-4426 will include the Ikegami UHK-X700, UHK-X750, and UHL-F4000. There will be a new base station and a new camera control unit in the BSX-100 and CCU-X100. In addition, the ULE-217-HDR HD monitor will be introduced.

The Ikegami UHK-X700 camera will be debuting at NAB Show 2022, offering high signal quality, versatile connectivity, and a robust build that are essential in today's multi-resolution media world, the company said.

The flagship UHK-X700 supports HFR capture for slow-motion, and can be pedestal or tripod mounted or operated over the shoulder. It incorporates three 2/3-inch CMOS UHD sensors with a global shutter to minimize artifacts when shooting LED screens or scenes illuminated with flash or strobe lighting.

Full HDR/SDR support is included with the UHK-700, plus the ability to choose between BT.2020 and BT.709 color spaces. HFR shooting at up to 2x speed in UHD or up to 8x in HD via the base station is possible as an option. When combined with the Ikegami BSX-100 base station or CCU-X100, the camera supports simultaneous output in UHD/HD video formats. IP interface of video, audio, and intercom inputs and outputs is available as an option at the base station or CCU.

UHD video is available with the Ikegami UHK-X700 as a 12G-SDI feed directly from the camera head, allowing it to be integrated into a wireless system. Weighing only 5 kg, the UHK-X700 comes with a B4 lens mount and has an optical sensitivity of F10 when operating at UHD/59.94p. Peripheral options include the OCP-300 control panel and SE-U430 system expander. Ikegami also offers a choice of two types of viewfinder for this model, including the VFL201D 2-inch LCD and VFL701D 7-inch full HD LCD.

In addition, Ikegami is debuting the UHK-X750 full studio camera. It has all of the UHK-X700’s advanced features except for those that apply to portable shoulder operation. The UHK-X750 offers lower center-of-gravity and easier staging compared to a portable camera with telephoto lens and supporter. In addition, the Ikegami UHK-X750 full studio camera features a greater design emphasis on ease of service and cool operation.

Also new for NAB, the Ikegami UHL-F4000 is a compact and lightweight UHD HDR camera with low power consumption. Designed for use in applications such as aerial video capture and studio robotics, its high sensitivity sensors capture broadcast quality color video across a wide range of night or day conditions. Image adjustment capabilities of the UHL-F4000 include noise removal and digital zoom. The camera head uses three CMOS global shutter sensors capturing natural images completely clear of geometric distortion and flash band effects.

Key features include haze reduction, image sharpening, vertical image reversal and HD-from-UHD segment selection. A 40 Gbps duplex optical fiber connection communicates between the camera head and CCU, which can be positioned up to six miles apart. The optical fiber can be integrated into one bidirectional core via an optical circulator, and passed through a single-core optical rotary joint used for a small gimbal, the company said.

Other products premiering at the 2022 NAB show include: