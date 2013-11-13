Ikegami Debuts HDL-23 Compact 3-CMOS Camera

NEW YORK— Ikegami has debuted the Ikegami HDL-23, an ultra-compact POV HDTV camera equipped with three high performance progressive CMOS sensors. The HDL-23 provides color reproduction, and its optical block camera head is designed for minimum size and weight.



The HDL-23’s CCU is DC-powered for field use, and the camera system can be controlled by Ikegami traditional broadcast remote control panels. Its small size, light weight, easy operation and handling are intended for POV applications.



The HDK-95C HD portable digital camera is a flexible addition to the Unicam HD line. Equipped with native multiformat 2.5 million pixel, 2/3 inch CMOS sensors, the HDK-95C has an upgrade path to 24p and 3G formats, including 1080/60p and 4:4:4 24p. Providing end-to-end digital processing, it features a low-profile docking camera head for fiber, triax or wireless applications.



Ikegami also recently added the HLM-905WR 9-inch LCD monitor to its HD Flat-Panel LCD Monitors product line. This hi-res compact monitor provides multiformat HD/SD SDI inputs, including two-channel 3G, and a one-channel analog composite input. It offers WFM and Vector displays, audio level monitoring, plus a USB connector for mouse control and file storage.



The “50 Series” multiformat HD monitors are displays providing wide critical viewing angles, built-in vector and waveform monitoring and full 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. Ikegami’s monitors include the HLM-3250W (32-inch), HLM-2450WB (24-inch), and HLM-1750WR (17-inch) models, which feature accurate color and gamma reproduction, embedded audio-level metering, time code reader display and optional 3G-SDI inputs.



Ikegami’s HD flat-panel LCD monitors of “04 Series” displays include the HLM-1704WR multi-format 17-inch monitor, which will also be on exhibit.