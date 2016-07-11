Ikegami Cameras Capture Live Finale of ‘Ink Master’
MAYWOOD, N.J.—Season seven of the reality competition show “Ink Master” wrapped things up with a live broadcast from Manhattan Center Productions that utilized Ikegami’s HDK-97ARRI Super 35mm format camera.
A collaboration between Ikegami and Arri, the HDK-97ARRI is a broadcast-style production camera with digital camera characteristics, per Ikegami. It is centered around ARRI’s Super 35mm CMOS sensor and features its associated support circuitry to provide shallow depth-of-focus, dynamic range and frame rates like 23.98p. Full control of the Ikegami video processing DSP provides real-time camera matching and optimization, and distribution via fiber transmission using up to 2 km SMPTE hybrid fiber/copper camera cable. Video processing also includes a custom Gamma feature for high dynamic range applications.
MCP acquired four HDK-97ARRI cameras, joining its other 25 Ikegami cameras in stock.
The season seven finale of “Ink Master” used the cameras to capture the final contest.
