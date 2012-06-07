Ikan introduces MR7 field monitor/recorder

Ikan announces the MR7 HD field monitor. With built-in H.264 recording abilities for instant playback, optional wireless transmitter and handheld rig, it untethers the director and set-heads from the camera, eliminating those awkward over-the-shoulder moments of checking the shot. View 2K footage via 3G-SDI inHD with a 170 degree viewing angle. Analyze the camera's image for color accuracy and intensity on the fly with waveform and vectorscope features. Confirm the recorded audio for each take with an internal headphone jack. Expand the MR7 to cover all territories, with ikan’s Dragonfly Support rig and Wireless transmitter, available this summer.

Features include:

• Built-in H.264 recorder writes 1280 x 720 resolution with 4GB of internal memory;

• Supports up to 32GB SD card for expanded memory (not included);

• 7in transflective LCD monitor with brightness of 400 NIT and 170-degree viewing angle;

• Daytime button for improved outdoor use;

• Supports 2K resolution input (2048 x 1080) 3G-SDI;

• Includes HDMI and CVBS connections;

• HDMI input to SDI output conversion with 1:1 pixel mapping and loop-through;

• Waveform, vectorscope and VU meter;

• Peaking and false color;

• Test pattern generator;

• Auto image flip;

• Headphone audio;

• Durable construction with rubberized texture for better grip.