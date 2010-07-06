IEEE sets schedule for 60th annual Broadcast Symposium

Spectrum issues and the FCC's National Broadband Plan, DTV transmission issues and a variety of broadcast engineering tutorials are slated for the 60th annual IEEE Broadcast Symposium, Oct. 20-22 in Alexandria, VA.

The technical program also will offer tutorials on mobile DTV and IBOC issues along with presentations from around the world on significant new broadcast engineering and technology issues.

The symposium offers continuing education units (CEU) for attending technical sessions.