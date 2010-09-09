IBC2010 conference program opens today

The conference program of IBC2010 opens today in Amsterdam amid ongoing dramatic changes in technologies, workflows and business models that are reshaping the media landscape.

The IBC Conference Committee has organized its 2010 conference agenda around four key topics: technology advancements, content creation and innovation, the business of broadcasting and added value.

During the sessions related to advancements in technology, a set of technical papers and posters presented by industry experts will lay out the latest research in a variety of areas, including interactive media, IPTV and video-on-demand advancements, the implications of a merger between TV and broadband, the future of audio, stereoscopic 3-D, media archiving and Russia’s experience with the digital transition. Papers presented during these sessions have been subjected to strict peer review.

The sessions lined up for the content creation and innovation will place an emphasis on producing content in an age when social media, mobile devices and over-the-top user-generated video are greatly influencing the media consumption habits of the general public. Among the session topics are social media, the path forward for online video, connected TVs, protecting premium content, workflow, the 24/7 production cycle, monetizing mobile TV and online advertising.

Sessions offered during the business of broadcasting track will focus on the state of the media and the advertising market in the wake of economic recession, finance and technology funding for broadcasters, strategic approaches to managing technological transformations and integrating solutions from multiple vendors. Session topics include analytics and the digital consumer; monetizing branded content in a social media world; changing audiences; chasing ad revenue following the financial crisis; financing technology — purchasing, leasing or outsourcing; successful project management; managing change; and system planning.

For the added-value conference track, IBC2010 will once again feature the popular “What Caught My Eye” sessions as well as an examination of augmented reality and a lock at news coverage from Afghanistan.

The IBC2010 conference program will be held Thursday, Sept. 9, through Tuesday, Sept. 14.