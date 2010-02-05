IBC 2010 call for Technical Papers

The IBC 2010 Conference, set for September 9-13 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, is seeking submissions for its peer-reviewed Technical Papers Sessions.

The IBC Technical Papers Committee is now accepting individual proposals for contributions to the Technical Papers sessions for IBC2010.

The best conference paper will also receive the accolade of the IBC Conference Paper Award 2010.

The 2009 winner was Mark Waddell of BBC R&D, who produced a paper entitled “Compatibility Challenges for Broadcast Networks and White Space Devices,” which focused on the narrow bands of unused spectrum between television channels.

In addition, a collection of the best papers will be published in a special 2010 edition of the “Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET)’s Journal,” which was launched at IBC2009.

The call for contributions closes on Friday, Feb. 12, 2010. To find out how to submit your synopsis, visit www.ibc.org/contributions/.