IABM recognizes RF Central microLite HD transmitter

Integrated Microwave Technologies’ (IMT) RF Central has been named an International Association of Broadcast Manufacturers (IABM) Award for Excellence winner for the design of its microLite HD, an MPEG-4-based, COFDM ultra-miniature transmitter.

The IABM is the global voice of the broadcast and media technology supply industries. Its awards are given for design and innovation and recognize products and solutions that significantly aid the evolution of the broadcast and media technology.

The RF Central microLite HD is a complete TX/RX system with the microLite HD Rx. It expands the company’s portfolio of MPEG-4 broadcast technology solutions.

Winners were announced Saturday, Sept. 11, at IBC2010.