IABM announces winners of 2012 Engineering Student Awards

The International Association of Broadcasters (IABM) has announced the winners of the organization's 2012 Engineering Student Awards.

Presented to 10 students, the IABM-sponsored awards program recognises high-achieving college students in the fields of broadcast engineering or media technology and offers each winner full financial support for attendance at IBC2012, Sept. 7 -11 in Amsterdam.

The winners of the 2012 Engineering Student Award are Andrew Lawrence from University of York, United Kingdom; Gedlk Gokay, Pierre Allard, Julia Alvarez Gomez Omar, and Quentin Gouhoury, all from Université de Valenciennes, France; Kamran Rajaby from Kingston University, United Kingdom; Yannic Alff from RheinMain University of Applied Sciences, Germany; and Melad Abou Al-Ghanam from Ryerson University, Canada. Two additional winners will be announced shortly, from the St. Petersburg State University of Film and Television. Each award winner will receive funding to cover travel, accommodation and daily expenses for a five-day trip to Amsterdam and to the IBC2012 conference and exhibition.

"Through the annual Engineering Student Award program, the IABM gives the next generation of industry professionals the opportunity to see the latest developments in technology, learn from senior industry figures, and possibly even meet a future employer — all at one of the industry's most important events," said Steve Warner, training manager for the IABM Training Academy. "The Engineering Student Award is designed to encourage the best and brightest students to enter our industry, and we are thrilled to be giving this year's award winners the resources to attend IBC2012 and understand the valuable roles they can play in today's broadcast landscape."

The Engineering Student Award is part of the IABM's global training initiative, a growing and evolving program that was created to help increase the industry's available pool of skilled broadcast engineers and technical staff. The awards program is open to any student undertaking a full-time course of study directly related to broadcast engineering and media technology. This year's winners were selected based on a 500-word essay explaining how the student would be able to benefit from attending IBC2012.