i24news Will Bring English, French, Arabic Coverage to Israel

JAFFA PORT, ISRAEL—i24news, a new international TV channel, will launch online and on the air July 1.



It will broadcast in English, French and Arabic, and all three editorial teams will be based in Jaffa Port, Israel, in the same premises.



i24news will produce its own content, aiming to ‘decode international news from the heart of the Middle-East.’ Its coverage will include politics, current affairs, culture and sports, as previously alerted.