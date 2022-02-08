Humber Institute Taps Triveni for Canada’s First ATSC 3.0 Test Bed

PRINCETON, NJ—The Humber Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning, the largest college in Canada, has established the first ATSC 3.0 living lab and test bed in the country using an end-to-end solution from Triveni Digital, including the SkyScraper XM ATSC 3.0 Datacasting System.

(Image credit: CTA)

The Broadcast — Broadband Convergence (B²C) Lab will use Triveni’s technology to enable Canadian and multinational industry stakeholders, students, and faculty to experiment with delivering advanced television and datacasting applications, such as remote learning, personalized advertising, and automotive applications.

Humber College says the B²C Lab is set to be the first of its kind in North America to include an ATSC 3.0 system and a 5G core network, offering R&D pathways to achieve broadcast and broadband network convergence.

"Humber College is thrilled to explore the new business models and innovative services enabled by ATSC 3.0 and NextGen TV," said Orest Sushko, director of the B²C Lab at Humber College. "We chose to partner with Triveni Digital because of their innovative leadership in ATSC 3.0 technology, real-world deployment experience, and outstanding end-to-end solution. With Triveni Digital, we have created a cutting-edge lab environment where academics, students, and industry stakeholders can learn and experiment to push the boundaries of what is possible with both television and datacasting applications."

The B²C Lab is developing an OTA experimental RF transmission system test bed with multiple transmitters and antennas covering the Toronto area, allowing for developing an ATSC 3.0 intertower communication network and a single-frequency network. Humber's lab is actively participating on various specialty and implementation teams with ATSC as it continues to develop research capacity.

Humber College is using Triveni Digital's SkyScraper datacasting system in the B²C Lab to support non-real time use cases with optimized bandwidth utilization. SkyScraper provides Humber College with an efficient platform for content distribution, assuring reliable delivery with forward error correction and receiver acknowledgements.

In addition to SkyScraper, the B²C Lab has incorporated Triveni Digital's ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway scheduler, GuideBuilder XM ATSC 3.0 Transport Encoder, and StreamScope® XM Analyzer for ATSC 3.0 datacasting. The GuideBuilder XM generates ATSC 3.0 metadata associated with the content being transmitted by SkyScraper, playing an essential role in the datacasting process. Using the StreamScope XM Analyzer, research teams will analyze and troubleshoot the ATSC 3.0 datacasting streams to ensure outstanding quality of service.

"The B²C Lab will foster partnerships between Humber College and the private sector, facilitating commercialization, adaptation in the marketplace, and the adoption of ATSC 3.0 in Canada," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "We're proud to partner with Humber College on this important initiative and be at the forefront of ATSC 3.0 innovation."