Hubbard Broadcasting Donates $5 Million to Newseum

WASHINGTON – The St. Paul, Minn.-based Hubbard Broadcasting Inc., has made a $5 million gift to the Newseum in Washington D.C. The gift will help support the Newseum’s mission to educate the public about free and fair press, as well as the five freedoms of the First Amendment.

Newseum in Washington D.C. (credit: Maria Bryk/Newseum)

This gift makes Hubbard Broadcasting the 16th founding partner of the Newseum. In recognition of its gift, the Newseum is naming its concourse level the Hubbard Broadcasting Concourse.

“Our family has been a strong advocate of a free press,” said Stanley S. Hubbard, chairman and CEO of Hubbard Broadcasting. “Because it is the only institution solely devoted to educating the public about the fundamental value of First Amendment freedoms and free expression, the Newseum is a great gift to the nation and the world.”

This is not the first time Hubbard Broadcasting has made a contribution to the Newseum. In 2004, they donated the satellite news gathering truck CONSUS 1, one of the first SNG trucks that allowed for live TV production from almost any location, which was developed and implemented in 1984.

“Stanley and his wife Karen and their children, Kari, Stan, Ginny, Robert and Julia, are true champions of freedom and we are very thankful for their longtime support,” said Peter S. Prichard, chairman and CEO of the Newseum.