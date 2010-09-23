HPA to honor Digital Vision with Engineering Excellence Award

The Hollywood Post Alliance will honor Digital Vision with its Engineering Excellence Award for Digital Vision’s High Dynamic Range (HDR) workflow.

The HPA Engineering Award showcases outstanding product or technology application offerings in post production.

Digital Vision's HDR workflow was developed in response to the needs of those in the rapidly evolving ecosystem of content creation and delivery elements. Historically, production has relied on a 10-bit-film-centric pipeline, but increasing pressure on today's deliverables has elevated those requirements, demanding unsurpassed precision and quality.

In response, Digital Vision pioneered a color workflow with HDR support using 16-bit "half-float" OpenEXRs. The OpenEXR-based workflow means that high-dynamic-range content can be graded in half-float native format in real-time without any preconversions or loss of dynamic range or precision. This allows rendering and previewing at the intended delivery format, whether for digital cinema, film output or Blu-ray, without premature loss of quality during the color mastering process.

The 2010 HPA Engineering Award will be presented Nov. 11, 2010, at a gala evening ceremony at the Skirball Center in Los Angeles.