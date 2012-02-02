HPA to examine ATSC 2.0

ATSC 2.0, which promises a series of backwards-compatible enhancements like non-real-time transmission, Internet connectivity, 3-D TV broadcasting and advanced video compression, will take center stage Feb. 14 in Indian Wells, CA, during the Hollywood Post Alliance’s Tech Retreat 2012.

The four-hour program presented by ATSC will explore the ongoing work on various key aspects of ATSC 2.0, including Internet-enabled services, 3-D television and non-real-time (NRT) services. The emerging ATSC non-real-time standard opens the door to a new TV viewing paradigm.

The new standard is being developed to carry these new services in DTV channels without interfering with and preventing proper operation and reception of existing ATSC services in the same RF channel. Nor will ATSC 2.0 services cause service problems with existing receivers.

Program highlights will include:

“An overview of ATSC activities,” presented by Jerry Whitaker, VP, ATSC

“An overview of ATSC 2.0,” by Sam Matheny, general manager, News Over Wireless at Capitol Broadcasting Group (WRAL-TV)

“NRT — It’s all about time,” by Rich Chernock, CTO, Triveni Digital

“Key elements of ATSC 2.0,” by Oren Williams, senior manager, business development, Dolby

“ATSC 2.0 in content” by Skip Pizzi, director, digital strategies, NAB

“Advanced video coding: What’s possible and what’s practical,” by Pat Waddell, technical marketing manager, Harmonic

“Advanced audio coding: capabilities and features,” by Oren Williams

“The history of television predictions — What we can learn from the past,” by Mark Schubin, program chair, Hollywood Post Alliance.



More information about the ATSC 2.0 presentation is available the Hollywood Post Alliance website.