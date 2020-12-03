HPA Reveals Young Entertainment Professionals Class of 2021

BURBANK, Calif.—The Hollywood Professional Association has announced its Young Entertainment Professionals Class of 2021, the fifth year of the program, which will officially get underway in January.

Here are the young professionals making up the 2021 class:

Bibi Arbab, The Walt Disney Company

Veronica Badell, Academy Gold

Fernanda Bueno, NBCUniversal

Cathy Bui, Room306 Media LLC

Yasmine Cheikh-Eljeilat, The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Huan Cheng, Center for Asian American Media

Sara Duque, Cala Producciones S.A.S.

Tahirah Foy, HBO

Melissa Guiterrez, Narrative Ads

Liv Gwynn, National Geographic Channel

Desmond Jackson, PMF Media

Nikki Jee, Paramount Pictures

Simon Lecointe, Dalet

Barbara Losseau, GBH

Catheryn Mallari, Premier Digital

Natalie Mangione, Walt Disney Studios

Twi McCallum

Whitney McElveen, Netflix

Bowen Moreno, Xperi

Benjamin Noble, 3 Ball Entertainment

Nicoletta Nomicou

Evan Okada, Sim International

Maria Quiroga, Mariangela Quiroga Photography

Leah Robinson, Big Brother

Karla Rodriguez, Sony Pictures Entertainment

Drew Roublick

Megan Schneider, Marvel Studios

Nicole Thrakulchavee, Company 3

Stephanie To, Tremendous Entertainment

Mackenzie Webster, Nordstrom

Adam Wohlers, Disney Creative Services

Ting Yu, IATSE Local 700/ACE

The YEP program was established in 2017 and designed to provide support, education and encouragement to young professionals. HPA says that more than 100 have taken part in the program thus far.

“Each year we are thoroughly impressed by the accomplishments of YEP program applicants,” said Kari Grubin, YEP steering committee co-chair. “It’s thrilling to bring such a bright and talented group of individuals together for the program’s fifth year and connect them with the resources and people that will help them set and achieve bold goals for both their careers and our industry.”

The 2021 YEP program will begin with an exclusive event in January.