HPA Reveals Young Entertainment Professionals Class of 2021
Fifth year of program designed to support, educate and encourage young professionals
BURBANK, Calif.—The Hollywood Professional Association has announced its Young Entertainment Professionals Class of 2021, the fifth year of the program, which will officially get underway in January.
Here are the young professionals making up the 2021 class:
- Bibi Arbab, The Walt Disney Company
- Veronica Badell, Academy Gold
- Fernanda Bueno, NBCUniversal
- Cathy Bui, Room306 Media LLC
- Yasmine Cheikh-Eljeilat, The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
- Huan Cheng, Center for Asian American Media
- Sara Duque, Cala Producciones S.A.S.
- Tahirah Foy, HBO
- Melissa Guiterrez, Narrative Ads
- Liv Gwynn, National Geographic Channel
- Desmond Jackson, PMF Media
- Nikki Jee, Paramount Pictures
- Simon Lecointe, Dalet
- Barbara Losseau, GBH
- Catheryn Mallari, Premier Digital
- Natalie Mangione, Walt Disney Studios
- Twi McCallum
- Whitney McElveen, Netflix
- Bowen Moreno, Xperi
- Benjamin Noble, 3 Ball Entertainment
- Nicoletta Nomicou
- Evan Okada, Sim International
- Maria Quiroga, Mariangela Quiroga Photography
- Leah Robinson, Big Brother
- Karla Rodriguez, Sony Pictures Entertainment
- Drew Roublick
- Megan Schneider, Marvel Studios
- Nicole Thrakulchavee, Company 3
- Stephanie To, Tremendous Entertainment
- Mackenzie Webster, Nordstrom
- Adam Wohlers, Disney Creative Services
- Ting Yu, IATSE Local 700/ACE
The YEP program was established in 2017 and designed to provide support, education and encouragement to young professionals. HPA says that more than 100 have taken part in the program thus far.
“Each year we are thoroughly impressed by the accomplishments of YEP program applicants,” said Kari Grubin, YEP steering committee co-chair. “It’s thrilling to bring such a bright and talented group of individuals together for the program’s fifth year and connect them with the resources and people that will help them set and achieve bold goals for both their careers and our industry.”
The 2021 YEP program will begin with an exclusive event in January.
For more information, visit www.hpaonline.com.
