House Packs a Lot Into Repack Hearing

WASHINGTON—The House Communications Subcommittee took the time on Thursday, Sept. 7, to look into the FCC’s post-incentive auction repack plan, and while topics from hurricanes to the Sinclair-Tribune merger were touched upon, there were some key takeaways. Among those were the ideas that the ability to keep broadcasters on air to serve viewers and freeing up spectrum for deploying broadband services are important, but how much time and money that will cost is up for debate.

