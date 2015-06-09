Hitachi Z-HD5000 Cameras Bring HD to Church on the Move
WOODBURY, N.Y. – Pastor Willie George and Church on the Move production manager Andrew Stone have transitioned their house of worship in Tulsa, Okla. from SD to HD, which includes the recent acquisition of seven Hitachi Z-HD5000 cameras.
Z-HD5000
Having previously used Hitachi SD cameras, Church on the Move adds the new Z-HD5000 cameras to other HD production tools, including video walls, LEDs and other studio gear. The Z-HD5000 is able to offer easy transition from 720p, which Church on the Move currently shoots in, to 1080i.
Hitachi is a camera, digital transmission, processing and recording device developer headquartered in Tokyo, but with U.S. offices in Woodbury, N.Y.
