Hiltron wins satellite receive system contract

Hiltron Communications has won a major contract for a satellite receive system as part of a large IPTV headend installation together with the German broadcast system integrator Wellen+Noethen.

Located in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, the new installation will include two 4.7m rotatable antennas with Ku-band/C-band combination feeds, two 4.5m fixed antennas (one for C-band and the other with a combination feed) and 3.7m fixed antennas for Ku-band.

The system being supplied by Hiltron will also incorporate L-band distribution equipment to feed the integrated receiver/decoders and an Intorel Visonic network management system.

Work on the new installation commenced mid-June.

