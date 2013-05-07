Hillsong Church Adopts Riedel Digital Intercoms

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY—Hillsong Church, the Pentecostal megachurch with worship sites worldwide, is using a Riedel intercom solution to support weekly services at the Dominion Theatre in Central London. A fully integrated system incorporating Riedel's Performer digital partyline intercom and Acrobat digital wireless intercom enable seamless communications among the technical crew members of the London Hillsong team.



"Our services are run by a great team of volunteers who need to be able to communicate effectively, and we need to be sure all areas of production can hear each other without distractions," said Luke Makepeace, Hillsong U.K.'s technical director. "Good communication among all 10 members of our volunteer technical crew is vital. The digital clarity, flexibility, ease of setup, and overall integration of the Riedel system have made it a great asset for our team."



Hillsong holds four back-to-back services each Sunday at the Dominion Theatre, with each service seeing a congregation of around 2,000 people. Additional events are held at venues such as the O2 and Wembley Arena.



The intercom system Hillsong's technical crew uses is built on Riedel's Performer 32 mainframe, which is populated with coax and analog I/O client cards for connection to a mix of seven rackmount and desktop Artist control panels. A C44-plus interface supports conversion of up to four two-channel Artist matrix ports to four powered beltpack lines and the wired C3 beltpacks.



Acrobat, Riedel DECT-based wireless beltpack system, is configured with the CC-8 controller and six WB-2 wireless beltpacks via two CA-6 antennae. A selection of single- or double-muff light-, medium- and heavy-duty Riedel headsets conform to individual needs and preferences. operator. Hillsong staffers program the whole system using the Performer Director software.



