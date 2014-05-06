HGTV Series Rent or Buy Leverages Avid MediaCentral

BURLINGTON, MASS.—Avid announced that Magic Box Editorial, a post-production facility in Nashville, Tenn., is using the Avid Media Central Platform, along with technology inspired by the Avid Everywhere strategic vision, to create the HGTV series "Rent or Buy." By implementing the MediaCentral Platform, Magic Box is able to streamline editorial workflows, facilitate remote collaboration between contributors, and deliver the high-quality content that today’s sophisticated audiences demand.



"Rent or Buy" follows first-time homeowners around the country as they weigh pros and cons for different properties, and decide whether to rent or buy. The production company behind the show is located in Los Angeles, so Magic Box Editorial needed a post workflow that would enable close collaboration across long distances.



Magic Box Editorial’s workflow is based around the Interplay|Production Facility Bundle, which includes Media Composer editing software, ISIS shared storage, and Interplay Production media management. The MediaCentral Platform provides Magic Box with essential shared services, including media search and access services, workflow orchestration services, and unified user administration and configuration.