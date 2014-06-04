Heartland Video Taps Nevion Transport Stream Processors for Project Work

OXNARD, CALIF.

Broadcast equipment provider Heartland Video Systems (HVS) is now deploying Nevion’s CP505 transport stream processors in several of the firm’s integration projects. Heartland is specifying the processor to local broadcasters wanting to initiate streaming operations due to its flexibility and cost-effectiveness.



"I am extremely pleased with the value and quality of the Nevion transport stream processors," said Dennis Klas, Heartland Video Systems president. "They have become a mainstay in HVS system design, as they offer the reliability and flexibility our customers expect and are well supported by Nevion."

The CP505 transport stream processor is part of Nevion’s complete lineup of processor and multiplexing products.

"There’s a lot of interest in the CP505 ATSC processor with a variety of broadcasters and systems integrators selecting it to handle stream conversion," said Steve Sloane, Nevion’s director of U.S. sales at Nevion. "It’s operated through an easy-to-use web interface, has low-power consumption and is extremely flexible, so it enables extremely quick set up and time to air, which is essential in a 24/7 broadcasting environment."