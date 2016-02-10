Hearst TV Renews With Nielsen

NEW YORK—Hearst Television’s 30 stations and majority of digital sub-channels will continue to get its numbers from Nielsen, as the two companies have announced a new multiyear deal.

Nielsen will continue to supply Hearst with local market ratings data from sources and methodologies that include local people meter, viewer assignment, code reader and diary markets, and a suite of analytical services. The deal will also include new services, like Nielsen’s total audience measurement.

Hearst TV features stations across 26 U.S. TV markets.