Hearst Streaming With Streambox



Streambox has announced that Hearst Television is now using the company’s Streambox Live contribution service for all of its 29 television operations.



“Streambox Live is an important link in our efforts to provide the best local news programming possible, by gathering more live content faster and directly from the field," said Martin Faubell, Hearst Television’s vice president of engineering. “With Streambox Live, our field news teams can be more nimble and responsive in covering breaking news, wherever the location.”



With the Streambox technology, Hearst’s local news teams are able to send live or file-based video via low bandwidth IP networks, providing extra flexibility in relaying breaking news events.



Hearst Television has purchased a corporate license for the Streambox Live system as part of its “Next Generation Newsroom Project. The station group is based in New York City and reaches approximately 18 percent of the U.S. television households.



