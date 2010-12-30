HD, OTT video to spur growth in IP set-top box market, In-Stat says
The addition of HD channels and over-the-top (OTT) video services will contribute to IP set-top box market growth over the next few years, according to In-Stat.
Recent In-Stat research found the following:
- The IP set-top box market grew 24 percent in 2010.
- Motorola remained the market share leader in 2009 with 27 percent.
- There is some vendor consolidation taking place with ADB buying Pirelli in 2010.
- Excluding the Middle East/Africa and Latin America regions, which are growing from a small base, the North American market will see the strongest growth over the forecast period.
- In-Stat expects slower price erosion on the set-top box silicon because many SoCs have already eliminated other discrete ICs.
The research, “Worldwide IP Set Top Boxes: Moving Beyond the Telco,” is part of In-Stat's research on the set-top box market, which includes terrestrial, satellite, cable and IP set-top boxes.
