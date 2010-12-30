HD, OTT video to spur growth in IP set-top box market, In-Stat says

The addition of HD channels and over-the-top (OTT) video services will contribute to IP set-top box market growth over the next few years, according to In-Stat.

Recent In-Stat research found the following:



The IP set-top box market grew 24 percent in 2010.

Motorola remained the market share leader in 2009 with 27 percent.

There is some vendor consolidation taking place with ADB buying Pirelli in 2010.

Excluding the Middle East/Africa and Latin America regions, which are growing from a small base, the North American market will see the strongest growth over the forecast period.

In-Stat expects slower price erosion on the set-top box silicon because many SoCs have already eliminated other discrete ICs.

The research, “Worldwide IP Set Top Boxes: Moving Beyond the Telco,” is part of In-Stat's research on the set-top box market, which includes terrestrial, satellite, cable and IP set-top boxes.