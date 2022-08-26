HBO Renews “House Of The Dragon” For A Second Season

NEW YORK—After a record breaking premiere, HBO has renewed “House of the Dragon” for a second season even before the second episode of the series has aired.

The first episode airing on August 21 attracted nearly 10 million viewers in the day of its premiere and HBO reported on August 26 that the episode had been seen by over 20 million viewers across linear TV, on demand and HBO Max platforms in the U.S. based on Nielsen and its own data.

Samba TV, meanwhile, reported on August 25 that within the Live +3 day window, 4.8 million U.S. households watched the “House of the Dragon” premiere on HBO and HBO Max.

For context, 2.6 million U.S. households watched the premiere in its first 6 hours, meaning that the majority of viewership (54%) occurred during that time, Samba TV said.

By comparison, 2.9 million U.S. households watched the “Stranger Things 4” premiere on Netflix in the L+3 window. 42% of its L+3 viewership occurred within the day it was released, indicating that more households were interested in watching “House of the Dragon” immediately, Samba Tv reported.

“We are beyond proud of what the entire `House of Dragon’ team has accomplished with season one,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president HBO Programming. "Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. A huge thank you to George, Ryan, and Miguel for leading us on this journey. We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two.”