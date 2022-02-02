HBO Max to Launch in 15 European Territories on March 8
The launches will expand HBO Max’s reach to 61 territories in Europe and the Americas
AMSTERDAM—HBO Max has confirmed that the second wave of European launches in 15 additional countries in Europe will take place on March 8.
HBO Max is currently live in 46 territories across the Americas and Europe, with that rising to 61 with these launches. HBO Max is going global as part of a phased roll out and later this year will expand to a further six European countries including Greece and Turkey.
The 15 countries are: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.
“HBO Max is a new streaming experience offering the very best entertainment, movies, original series and kids programming from Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network, Max Originals and more,” explained Christina Sulebakk, general manager, HBO Max EMEA. “We are thrilled to confirm that on March 8th, HBO Max is arriving in 15 additional European countries as we continue making the platform available across the continent and beyond.”
