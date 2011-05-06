Harris to supply centralized traffic and billing to Granite Broadcasting

Harris has been awarded a multiyear contract by Granite Broadcasting to transition eight markets and 17 channels from their existing traffic and billing software to Harris’ OSi-Traffic platform.

OSi-Traffic is a scalable traffic and billing solution that can manage the administration activities of multiple stations from a single-server architecture. Channels can be added with the simple click of a button, and a centralized database provides companies visibility into their entire business. This will allow Granite Broadcasting management to make faster and better business decisions to drive revenue, optimize inventory value and limit risk through corporate credit management.

Duane Lammers, chief operating officer at Granite, said the strategic decision to standardize on a common traffic and billing solution gives its individual stations an arsenal of tools that enable them to run their businesses more efficiently. At the enterprise level, OSi-Traffic will enable the parent company to centralize its operations, streamline administrative processes and easily expand the system as the need arises.

The OSi-Traffic architecture makes it uniquely suited to large stations groups that need to centralize their data, but not necessarily their operations. Individual stations can take advantage of a centralized database that enables them to access more data more efficiently, while also independently managing the elements that are unique to their stations and markets.

Harris offers an entire media software portfolio, which includes OSi-AdConnections sales proposal software (providing sales team members immediate access to research, overnights, proposals and posts from anywhere Internet access is available); NetGain analytics software (offering software dashboards that give a quick insight into key business drivers) and OSi-Traffic, which helps streamline information across any sales operation.