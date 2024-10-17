Harris Fox News Interview Draws 7.1M Viewers

NEW YORK—Fox News Channel’s (FNC) Special Report with Bret Baier is reporting that 7.1 million viewers watched its interview with vice president President Kamala Harris from 6 – 6:30 PM ET on October 16th. About 882,000 of those viewers were in the 25-54 demo,

Early Nielsen Media Research data indicated that for the full 6 PM/ET hour, Special Report drew 6.2 million viewers and 746,000 in the 25-54 demo, marking its highest-rated show since 2020, Fox News reported.

Combined with the show’s midnight airing (6-6:30 PM/ET and 12-12:30 AM/ET), Special Report’s interview with Vice President Harris secured 8.5 million viewers and 1.2 million in the 25-54 demo making it Vice President Harris’ top-rated interview since becoming the democratic nominee, Fox News said.

Across all FNC’s airings of its interviews with Vice President Harris and former President Trump, the network averaged over 11 million viewers on Wednesday.

Fox said that the network’s first formal interview with the vice president topped her appearance on CBS News’ 60 Minutes, which averaged 5.7 million viewers, CNN’s interview with Dana Bash, which nabbed 6.3 million viewers, MSNBC’s interview with Stephanie Rule, which posted 1.8 million viewers and 238,000 in the 25-54 demo, ABC’s The View, which saw 3.1 million viewers and 357,000 in the 25-54 demo and CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert which averaged 2.9 million viewers and 414,000 in the 25-54 demo.