Harris Broadcast Communications moves BXF into next phase
Harris celebrates the publication of the BXF 2.0 suite. BXF, or Broadcast eXchange Format, standardizes the exchange of schedule, as-run, content metadata, and content transfer instructions between workflow systems — including servers, editors, traffic and billing, sales and scheduling, automation and digital asset management equipment.
The publication of BXF 2.0 marks an important continuation in BXF development and implementation — an effort that began with the SMPTE in 2004, led by Harris CTO Group Lead Chris Lennon.
BXF 2.0 consists of several backward-compatible enhancements to the existing standard including additional support for sponsored secondary events, re-use of house numbers, enhanced multi-language support, and the ability to communicate “aired” events (previous, current and next).
The updated schema and documents for BXF 2.0 are available at the SMPTE Store under SMPTE 2021.
