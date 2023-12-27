Harmonic's 2024 Outlook: Pressure to Monetize Content Will Increase

The media industry is constantly evolving. In 2024 we’ll see continued migration to the cloud and budgets shifting away from traditional TV toward video streaming, especially for live sports. As video service providers look to deliver outstanding streaming experiences, it will be critical to choose solutions that ensure unmatched scalability and reliability.

Monetization will remain a key aspect in 2024, driving the accelerated adoption of targeted advertising in streaming services. The delivery of personalized ads at the individual viewer level addresses the dual challenges of enhancing viewer engagement and bolstering video streaming service revenues.

Beyond targeted advertising, the emergence of FAST channels presents a lucrative opportunity for monetization. FAST channels with heightened personalization will achieve the highest revenues. Video service providers will explore virtual product placement and large-scale server-side ad insertion for low-latency live sports streaming to meet the demand.

Simplifying video streaming processes while enriching the user experience remains a pivotal focus for service providers, with AI at the forefront of innovation. AI's role encompasses streamlining content creation, improving automated channel scheduling, optimizing content preparation, and expediting sports highlights creation. These trends underscore an industry-wide commitment to efficiency, personalization, and continuous innovation in the world of video streaming.