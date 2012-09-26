Harmonic to Launch Converged Cable Access Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif. —Harmonic video delivery infrastructure, today announced that it is launching a new Converged Cable Access Platform and optical transmitters at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, Oct. 17-19, in Orlando, Fla., at booth 2635. The products will help cable operators migrate toward an all-IP infrastructure.





Cable operators are challenged to balance bandwidth requirements and an unpredictable rate of adoption to IP against limited budgets and facility constraints. Harmonic's solution is designed to resolve these issues and supports Universal EdgeQAM capabilities and provides operators with a path to two-way CCAP.



“The SCTE Cable-Tec Expo is the perfect venue to address the complex challenges MSOs face as they transition to an all-IP infrastructure,” said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager of the Edge and Access business unit at Harmonic. “The key is a flexible platform that can cost-effectively scale to meet operators' diverse needs, today and in the future.”



Harmonic is also introducing its high-density compact SUPRALink and PWRLink modules. Both transmitters are designed to minimize space requirements and complement the company’s CCAP initiative through their 1-GHz bandwidth capacity, link distance and low power consumption.



Focused on facilitating the migration of cable to IP, Harmonic will also showcase a solution for adaptive bit rate multiscreen services that can be expanded to full IP video delivery to main TVs, as well as technical enhancements to live, file and time-shift TV/nPVR applications based on IP technology.



Expo attendees can also view a demonstration of the High Efficiency Video Coding compression standard, which offers improved video quality at half the data rate of H.264. Additionally, Harmonic will show its Electra universal multifunction, multiformat encoding platform that powers 75,000 channels worldwide; high-density ProStream 1000 with ACE real-time stream processor and transcoder featuring dual power supplies to maximize service uptime for broadcast and IP services; and the ProMedia multiscreen production and delivery suite.

