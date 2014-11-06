Harmonic Buys Into Encoding.com

SAN FRANCISCO—Encoding.com said it has completed a Series B financing led by Harmonic, Inc. This investment reflects the trend that media companies, broadcasters and cable MSOs continue to take advantage of the cloud to gain the optimal efficiencies for a wide range of video workflows. Harmonic recognizes the disruptive force that cloud computing has become in the media services industry and has chosen to strengthen its existing relationship with Encoding.com.



This Series B investment, led by Harmonic with participation from Encoding.com's existing investors, follows on the heels of their existing partnership announced earlier this year in which Encoding.com deployed the Harmonic ProMedia Carbon broadcast toolset via the Encoding.com cloud. The response to this partnership has attracted the interest of leading video distributors throughout the industry, Encoding.com said. The companies will continue to work together to develop and offer advanced Harmonic video workflow solutions as a service via the Encoding.com cloud.