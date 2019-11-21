Happy World Television Day

GENEVA—It’s Nov. 21, which means that it is World Television Day (don’t worry if you forgot, no gift required). The day is meant to celebrate the International Telecommunication Union’s release of technical standards for TV 70 years ago in 1949 as well as recognize the medium’s role as a source of news, information, education and entertainment.

Since the release of the first technical standards in 1949, ITU has developed globally harmonized standards that have enhanced TV viewing in terms of both visual and audio quality. It championed early color standards, developed parameters for the 16:9 aspect ratio, the transition to digital TV and HDTV, and it is currently helping to develop standards for UHDTV, HDR and 5G.

“Television plays a crucial role in connecting the world to information and knowledge while providing an unsurpassed channel for mass entertainment,” said ITU Secretary-General Houlin Zhao. “World TV Day brings attention to ITU’s exemplary work in producing standards that are driving future trends in broadcasting and internet services that will bring an increasingly immersive experience to viewers around the world.”

ITU is celebrating World TV Day at its ITU World Radiocommunication Conference currently taking place in Egypt.