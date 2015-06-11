Hang w/ Adds Share to YouTube Ability

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CALIF. – In this era of YouTube stars, Hang w/ seeks to make the process a little easier with the addition of the Share to YouTube button to its live broadcasting platform. In addition, a slew of other new product features have been added to the app.

Users can now post archived videos straight to their YouTube page with one click of the Share YouTube button after a live stream has ended.

“We saw YouTube creators were being forced to choose between live streaming or creating YouTube content. With Hang w/ they don’t need to decide,” said Dave Swartz, Hang w/ president and chief creative officer. “Now they can participate in the live-streaming revolution and continue to reach their audience where it's already been built.”

Other new features for Hang w/ include the Sketch filter, which visually mimics the live stream imagery as if it was taken from a sketch pad, a new orange label for featured users, a broadcast follow overlay that will appear if you watch a video of a broadcaster you do not follow, and the ability to like something as many times as a user wants.

The Hang w/ app is available on iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and Android devices.