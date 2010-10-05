Half-million iPad users connect to Web via AT&T

Pacific Crest has released a report that showed that AT&T, the only carrier to provide mobile connectivity for the iPad, has provided Internet connection for 500,000 iPad users. Because Apple said it sold 3.27 million iPads in Q2 2010, the conclusion is that the majority of iPad users aren’t connecting to the Internet via AT&T. This compares to other tablet manufacturers such as Samsung that plan to monetize their devices over several carriers. According to Reuters, this low number could be interpreted that the tablet category will not bring in as much revenue as previously predicted.

AT&T, however, expects to set a record of sales of iPhone 4 in Q3 2010. About 53 percent of AT&T customers purchase devices that integrate mobile Internet capabilities. This represents 80 percent of the carrier’s sales in this category.