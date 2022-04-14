Haivision To Highlight Recent Aviwest Acquisition At 2022 NAB Show

MONTREAL—Haivision will showcase the latest advancements and updates in IP video contribution technology at the 2022 NAB Show , April 23-27, in Las Vegas.

The company will discuss how its recent acquisition of Aviwest will impact broadcast video contribution. Experts from the companies will show how broadcasters can use Haivision’s ultra-low latency IP video streaming technology and Aviwest’s mobile video contribution solutions to address the challenges of today’s media workflows, the company said.

The combination of the companies’ video technology for live broadcast contribution over fixed and mobile networks will be shown for live sporting event production, news live entertainment workflows.

Haivision will showcase:

PRO460, a bonded cellular transmitter for remote and at-home video production via 5G networks;

Makito X4 series video encoders and decoders offering real-time quad-HD and 4K video encoding and SRT streaming;

StreamHub platform to receive, decode and distribute live video streams;

LiveGuest for live guest interviews with support for bidirectional video return and echo cancellation; and

Haivision Hub, an easy-to-use video network service for easy management of all Makito encoders and streams.

To book a one-on-one meeting at the show visit the company’s website .

See Haivision in NAB Show booth W5205 and in the Grass Valley booth, C2107.