Haivision announces new appointments

Haivision Network Video has appointed Leo Bull vice president of commercial sales for the Americas. Bull brings an impressive track record, recently having doubled the annual CoolSign digital signage revenue for Haivision. Bull now reports directly to Mirko Wicha, Haivision's president and CEO, along with Haivision's two other senior sales leaders managing the U.S. federal and international regions. In his new role, Bull is responsible for almost half of Haivision's business globally.

Previously, Bull was the vice president of worldwide sales at CoolSign. After Haivision acquired CoolSign in 2010, he remained responsible for CoolSign product sales globally and adopted the additional task of driving the channel strategy within the non-federal sector in the United States for all Haivision products. Prior to joining CoolSign, Bull held senior sales positions with digital signage vendor Wireless Ronin, LG Electronics, Fujitsu and Mitsubishi.

Haivision also has appointed Chris Colt as director of digital signage sales for the Americas. Chris will work alongside Haivision's salespeople and digital signage partners to assure Haivision's continued success and high growth in the digital signage market. In addition, Bill Taylor has also been appointed to the position of director of field engineering for the Americas. Taylor and his team are responsible for all technical pre-sales and partner development activities. Both Colt and Taylor joined Haivision from CoolSign and now report directly to Bull.

Haivision has been growing at a rate of more than 50 percent per year for the past five years, and it currently has many open employment positions throughout the organization, specifically within sales engineering, marketing, technical support and software engineering. Complete details are available at Haivision's website.