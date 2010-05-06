Gray Television Taps Weather Channel Services



Gray Television has selected Weather Channel LLC as its weather system provider. More than half of the group’s stations are now using Weather Channel 3D:LIVE and ESP:LIVE weather services and the Gray Interactive Media Group is also relying on Weather Channel for weather presentations.



“A successful station needs to be streamlined and efficient in its operations, but be absolutely dazzling in its delivery of the weather,” said Jim Ocon, Gray Television’s vice president of technology. “Weather Central is a great partner for achieving these seemingly competing goals. They work with us to ensure that everything--from their data plans and systems to their support--is optimized to meet the needs of our stations. Challenging times demand that we change, and Weather Central lets us do much more with less. We don’t want cheap--we want smart.”



The addition of the Weather Chanel’s ESP:LIVE service provides hyper-local street level mapping of weather activity, advanced storm tracking, interactive data and more to enhance weather presentations for broadcasters. 3D:LIVE provides real-time weather data, 3D presentation effects and high resolution maps and imagery.



The Gray Television group is headquartered in Atlanta and operates 36 television stations which serve 30 U.S. markets.



