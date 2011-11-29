Gray Powers Network ENG with TVU



MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA,: TVU Networks announced a deal with Gray Television Inc. for the distribution of their TVUPack as the network’s official mobile ENG uplink solution.



The TVUPack is designed to offer satellite microwave TV truck power in a lightweight backpack. Using the company’s Inverse StatMux technology, live video signal is segmented and transmitted through numerous, independent 3G/4G/WiFi/WiMax connections, providing low-latency, HD-quality signal from any location.



“After evaluating several options, we selected TVUPack because it provides an easy-to-use system with superior picture quality -- even in HD," said James Ocon, vice president of technology for Gray Television Group, in a press release.



With headquarters in Atlanta, Gray Television serves 30 markets throughout the United States among 36 stations.



